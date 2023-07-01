In a groundbreaking development, the USL Championship and ESPN have jointly announced the first-ever nationally televised doubleheader in the league’s history.

It is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 19. The momentous occasion will commence with Detroit City FC hosting Las Vegas Lights FC at Keyworth Stadium.

It will be followed by San Diego Loyal SC’s matchup against New Mexico United at Torero Stadium. The event culminates in the exciting double feature.

ESPN2 will broadcast the historic event. With an ardent fanbase that ranks among the most passionate in North America, Detroit City FC is all set to go head-to-head against Las Vegas Lights FC at 7:30 p.m. ET in an interconference showdown.

This match will serve as a highly anticipated rematch between the two teams, with Le Rouge securing a 1-0 triumph in their previous encounter last July. Drawing inspiration from that memorable performance, the hosts will strive to replicate their success. Their aim is for a second consecutive appearance in the USL Championship Playoffs.

New Mexico United seek revenge in USL Championship

In a match brimming with playoff implications for Western Conference contenders, San Diego Loyal SC and New Mexico United will lock horns. Led by hometown talent and former U.S. international Joe Corona, SD Loyal have transformed Torero Stadium into a fortress.

Seeking their third consecutive postseason appearance, they will face a resilient New Mexico United side under the guidance of newly appointed Head Coach Eric Quill.

Bolstered by the presence of El Salvador international Amando Moreno, New Mexico United aim to climb the standings. They are confident after a thrilling 1-1 draw in their previous visit to San Diego in 2021.

When do the games start on ESPN2?

These two fixtures will take center stage among six captivating USL Championship games broadcast on ESPN2. The action commences this Saturday, July 1, with Phoenix Rising FC hosting Memphis 901 FC at 11 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch all other regular season and playoff matches live on ESPN+ domestically.

Meanwhile, international viewers can access the games through the league’s broadcast partners in Latin America and Europe.

YouTube streams will be available for the rest of the world.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire