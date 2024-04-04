Arsenal may add another game to its American tour this summer. This time, it’s a rumor of a game between Arsenal and Wrexham in Las Vegas. Currently, Arsenal has just two stops on the schedule of summer friendlies in the United States. On July 27, the Gunners face Manchester United at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area. Four days later, Arsenal is going east to play Premier League title challenger Liverpool. This second game is at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Generally speaking, teams from Europe will play three or more games. For example, Chelsea has already scheduled five games in the United States. Therefore, Arsenal has plenty of room to add more games to its trip across the pond. Wrexham poses a great opportunity for Arsenal to play another game in the United States. The Welsh club is currently fighting for promotion into League One at the first time of trying. Wrexham may add Arsenal to its schedule with a game against Manchester United already on the cards.

Social media account AFC Fixture News reports the next game to be announced for both Arsenal and Wrexham. The report is that their meeting will be in Las Vegas, which has hosted friendlies in the past. Manchester United played Borussia Dortmund in a friendly at Allegiant Stadium in 2023. The year prior, Barcelona and Real Madrid added an international chapter to El Clasico at the same venue.

Neither Arsenal nor Wrexham have played at Allegiant Stadium, but both clubs would have no issue bringing sizeable audiences to the NFL venue.

Arsenal friendly against Wrexham in Las Vegas is a new matchup

Wrexham has become perhaps the most popular team in the history of League Two, particularly in the United States. The Welcome to Wrexham documentary on FX focuses on the club and its ownership under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The storyline, and the two owners’ popularity, made people immense fans of Wrexham. Last summer, that led to major crowds when the club played in San Diego and Chapel Hill, NC.

Arsenal, as one of the most popular clubs in the world, has no issue filling any stadium. Last season, two of Arsenal’s three games in the United States yielded crowds larger than 70,000 people. The other was at a soccer-specific stadium in Washington, D.C.

By comparison, Wrexham’s game against Chelsea at Kenan Stadium pulled in over 50,000 spectators.

The more friendlies, the merrier

If Arsenal and Wrexham eventually confirm this summer friendly in Las Vegas, it adds to an impressive list of clubs that are playing in the United States. In addition to these clubs from the United Kingdom venturing across the Atlantic, AC Milan, led by Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, will play friendlies in the United States.

For many of these games, tickets are already available for fans to purchase. They stretch as far west as San Francisco and Los Angeles to as far east as New York. Most of the major cities in the United States, including Dallas, Chicago and Orlando, will host at least one friendly this summer. World Soccer Talk will add any games that clubs announce to its schedule of friendlies following the Copa America as they come out.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.