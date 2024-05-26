The 2024 European Championship pits the best national teams in Europe against one another. A historically tight tournament that leads to drama at every stage returns this summer. Germany is hosting the competition for the second time as the sole nation welcoming each team. It did host games in Euro 2020, but that tournament spread across Europe.

With 24 teams competing in Germany, the wealth of key information for Euro 2024 is deep. There are a total of 51 matches at 10 stadiums in Germany. UEFA has spread these games out to the best of its ability to ensure as many people as possible can watch each game. The only exception is the last matchday in the group stage, which mandates simultaneous kickoffs.

In the United States, fans of the European Championship can watch the tournament on FOX’s channels. FOX’s over-the-air channel and Fox Sports 1, the sports-centric channel, will have coverage of games throughout the tournament. Yet, that is not the only place providing games. Fubo, which has access to both FOX and FS1, will have five exclusive games.

It can often be an enigma to figure out all the key information for Euro 2024, but World Soccer Talk has compiled the key information for the tournament. That includes where to watch and what to watch.

Euro 2024 key information

Euro 2024 TV information

As stated, FOX and FS1 will have coverage of the majority of the European Championship. In terms of the schedule breakdown, there will be 29 games available on the FOX OTA channel. To watch, all a viewer needs is an antenna connected to their TV. There are an additional 17 games available on Fox Sports 1. This requires some form of pay-TV subscription.

Still, the only way to have access to all 51 games at the tournament is through Fubo. The streaming platform has access to five exclusive games. Each of those is in the group stage, and they generally involve teams not considered favorites to win the tournament. Regardless, Fubo represents a more affordable way to watch as much soccer as possible this summer.

World Soccer Talk compiled the links and times necessary for every game at the European Championship. The schedule follows a pattern in terms of when games start during the group stage. For American viewers, that is 9 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. ET each day. That changes on matchday three, when UEFA schedules simultaneous kickoffs.

The European Championship TV schedule also lists the necessary links and channels to watch the games in the United States.

Euro 2024 teams and groups

Of the 24 teams at the European Championship, 23 had to earn qualification. Germany, as hosts, earned an automatic spot in Group A. However, 21 of the remaining teams finished either first or second in their qualifying group. The final three teams qualified via the 12-team playoffs.

Even before those playoffs, though, fans knew how the groups would shake out. The Euro 2024 draw placed several top teams in the same group, meaning the first phase of matches will be full of drama.

Now that we know who is playing who in the group stage, we can map out how the tournament will unfold. World Soccer Talk‘s Euro 2024 bracket allows you to chart the progress of the teams from the six groups. Additionally, you can map out which four third-place teams escape their group.

With the path for the qualifying teams certain, you can already see some of the potential matchups in the round of 16 and onwards. Consequently, you can make your pick for who wins the 17th European Championship.

If you are curious about how this convoluted format came about, or you just want to know more about the history of the European Championship, World Soccer Talk‘s Euros beginner’s guide discusses all the key information regarding Euro 2024. You can learn which teams have found success, and which are seeking to lift their first European Championship trophy in 2024.

In the buildup and during the tournament, World Soccer Talk provides daily Euro 2024 news. That includes team news or dramatic moments that could be instrumental in determining an eventual champion.

