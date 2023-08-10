After a wildly successful first season, the trailer for the highly anticipated Welcome to Wrexham season 2 is now out.

Set to a choral version of The Four Seasons’ “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” the trailer sets the tone for what looks to be another captivating season of the documentary series.

Featuring plenty of familiar faces from the club and community, the new season documents Wrexham’s fairytale 2022-23 campaign which saw them make a terrific run in the FA Cup and earn the league title and promotion back to the Football League. And of course, plenty of face time for owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The first season of the program saw Wrexham AFC come ever so close to the dream of promotion, falling in the playoff semifinals. But this past spring, they won the National League and secured their spot in League Two for the upcoming season.

“Wrexham as a club, as a town, are the underdogs”

The quote above is from McElhenney, sitting in the set for Paddy’s Pub from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The small club may indeed be underdogs, but due to the documentary and the celebrity owners, Wrexham now have cultivated a robust worldwide following.

Reynolds states, “I look at Wrexham as the most special gift I’ve ever had in my life.”

The season promises to be another full of drama, heart, humor, the pub – and even the King of England himself.

The clip closes with a shot of forward Paul Mullin celebrating in front of the traveling supporters at their big FA Cup win at Coventry City.

The second season is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 12 on FX, with streaming on Hulu.

Photo: Imago