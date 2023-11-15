CAF World Cup qualifiers kicked off on FIFA+ Wednesday, Nov. 15, with all matches available on FIFA’s streaming service. In CAF World Cup Qualifying, there are nine automatic spots for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Fifty-four teams are fighting for those nine spots. Additionally, there is a 10th spot available via an intercontinental playoff.

The 54 nations of Africa are divided into nine Groups with each group winner gaining an automatic spot in the Final. The four best group runners-up will participate in a “final-four” tournament. The winner represents Africa in FIFA’s inter-confederation playoff. The first two matchdays take place Nov. 15 and 16.

All qualifying matches will be available on FIFA+. This is the streaming service provided by FIFA that also includes documentaries and thousands of live matches.

The first two matchdays see the following fixtures:

Matchday 1

Wednesday, November 15

Equatorial Guinea vs Namibia (8:00 a.m. ET)

Rwanda vs Zimbabwe (8:00 a.m. ET)

DR Congo vs Mauritania (11:00 a.m. ET)

Ethiopia vs Sierra Leone (2:00 p.m. ET)

Thursday, November 16

Burundi vs Gambia (8:00 a.m. ET)

Botswana vs Mozambique (8:00 a.m. ET)

Nigeria vs Lesotho (11:00 a.m. ET)

Sudan vs Togo (11:00 a.m. ET)

Gabon vs Kenya (11:00 a.m. ET)

Algeria vs Somalia (11:00 a.m. ET)

Egypt vs Djibouti (11:00 a.m. ET)

Cape Verde vs Angola (2:00 p.m. ET)

Friday, November 17

Eswatini vs Libya (8:00 a.m. ET)

Comoros vs Central African Republic (8:00 a.m. ET)

Guinea vs Uganda (8:00 a.m. ET)

Liberia vs Malawi (11:00 a.m. ET)

Zambia vs Rep. Congo (11:00 a.m. ET)

Ghana vs Madagascar (11:00 a.m. ET)

Mali vs Chad (2:00 p.m. ET)

Burkina Faso vs Guinea-Bissau (2:00 p.m. ET)

Tunisia vs Sao Tome and Principe (2:00pm ET)

Ivory Coast vs Seychelles (2:00 p.m. ET)

Cameroon vs Mauritius (2:00 p.m. ET)

Saturday, November 18

South Africa vs Benin (8:00 a.m. ET)

Niger vs Tanzania (11:00 a.m. ET)

Senegal vs South Sudan (2:00 p.m. ET)

Matchday 2

Sunday, November 19

Zimbabwe vs Nigeria (8:00 a.m. ET)

Burundi vs Gabon (8:00 a.m. ET)

Mozambique vs Algeria (8:00 a.m. ET)

Sudan vs DR Congo (11:00 a.m. ET)

Sierra Leone vs Egypt (11:00 a.m. ET)

Monday, November 20

Djibouti vs Guinea-Bissau (8:00 a.m. ET)

Gambia vs Ivory Coast (11:00 a.m. ET)

Liberia vs Equatorial Guinea (11:00 a.m. ET)

Seychelles vs Kenya (2:00 p.m. ET)

Mali vs Central African Republic (2:00 p.m. ET)

Chad vs Madagascar (2:00 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, November 21

Lesotho vs Benin (8:00 a.m. ET)

Eswatini vs Cabo Verde (8:00 a.m. ET)

Malawi vs Tunisia (8:00 a.m. ET)

Botswana vs Guinea (8:00 a.m. ET)

Somalia vs Uganda (8:00 a.m. ET)

South Sudan vs Mauritania (11:00 a.m. ET)

Togo vs Senegal (11:00 a.m. ET)

Mauritius vs Angola (11:00 a.m. ET)

Sao Tome & Principe vs Namibia (11:00 a.m. ET)

Comoros vs Ghana (11:00 a.m. ET)

Libya vs Cameroon (11:00 a.m. ET)

Ethiopia vs Burkina Faso (2:00 p.m. ET)

Tanzania vs Morocco (2:00 p.m. ET)

Niger vs Zambia (2:00 p.m. ET)

How to watch the CAF World Cup qualifiers on FIFA+

Viewers around the world can stream the CAF World Cup qualifiers on the FIFA+ website. The service is also available on Smart TVs, Apple and Android devices, Amazon Fire Stick and more. FIFA assembled an informative page with more information on how to use the service.

PHOTOS: IMAGO