Telemundo have officially unveiled their 2023 Women’s World Cup TV coverage plans. The television network is the Spanish-language home of the tournament in the U.S.

In all, Telemundo, and their broadcasting partners, will air every single match of the tournament. The networks will produce over 550 total hours of Women’s World Cup TV coverage between July 20 and August 11.

Furthermore, NBCUniversal Telemundo’s executive vice president of sports, Eli Velazquez, commented on the historic move.

“For the first time ever in Spanish-language history, we will have all 64 matches broadcasted across our linear platforms, live.”

“In addition, for the first time ever, all 64 matches will stream on our direct-to-consumer platform.”

Peacock also offering Women’s World Cup TV coverage

Telemundo will share their Spanish-language coverage of the Women’s World Cup with various broadcasting partners. Along with the television network, tournament coverage is also on Peacock Premium, Universo, and the Telemundo app. More than half of the competition’s matches will broadcast directly on Telemundo.

“For the first time ever in U.S. media history, our broadcast television network Telemundo will carry 33 matches,” continued Velazquez.

“This is a demonstration of our commitment to the sport, our commitment to the growth of the game, and that this tournament has arrived once and for all.”

Tournament matches to air in unusual time slots

In addition to broadcasting every Women’s World Cup match, Telemundo and their partners will also offer exclusive content of the competition as well. This includes on-demand content, full-match replays, and more.

The upcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup will begin on Thursday, July 20th. The United States women’s national team will begin their tournament against Vietnam one day later.

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the competition. Because of the significant time difference between these countries and the U.S., the USWNT’s opening matchup will kick-off at 9PM (ET).

English-language coverage of the tournament is on FOX and their sister cable channels.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Bildbyran