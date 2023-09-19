The Rugby World Cup is one of the most popular sporting events in the world, and it has coverage in the United States on Peacock. Much like the FIFA World Cup, rugby’s edition of the major tournament lasts even longer. The tournament started on Sep. 8. However, it will not play out its final until the end of October. The 20 teams are split into four groups of five. As a result, each team plays four group-stage games.

For American audiences, coverage of the remaining games and all of the knockout stage games is available live on Peacock. Most American sports fans will use NBC’s paid streaming service to watch the Premier League. Yet, it is the home of all games in the Rugby World Cup.

There are select games also available on TV. For example, CNBC has live coverage of 15 games throughout the competition. These are simulcast on Peacock, providing viewers with options for both. Additionally, there are encore performances of four games. One of those is a group-stage game involving Ireland and Scotland. The other three are from the knockout stage, including the Final.

Competition nears the knockout stage

By the time the last quarterfinals, the elite teams remain. Each of the matches proves to be entertaining, even if you are not a fan of Rugby. Instead, this is a great way to get an introduction to the sport.

With Peacock, you can see all of these games as the competition ramps up toward the finish. The group stage concludes on Oct. 8. Then, the eight games in the knockout stage happen over two weeks.

Rugby World Cup schedule on Peacock

All of the following games are in US Eastern Time (ET).

Wednesday, Sep. 20 — 11:45 a.m. — Italy vs. Uruguay (Peacock)

Thursday, Sep. 21 — 3 p.m. — France vs. Namibia (Peacock)

Friday, Sep. 22 — 11:45 a.m. — Argentina vs. Samoa (Peacock)

Saturday, Sep. 23 — 8 a.m. — Georgia vs. Portugal (Peacock) (Also on CNBC)

Saturday, Sep. 23 — 11:30 a.m. — England vs. Chile (Peacock) (Also on CNBC)

Saturday, Sep. 23 — 3 p.m. — South Africa vs. Ireland (Peacock)

Sunday, Sep. 24 — 11:30 a.m. — Scotland vs. Tonga (Peacock) (Also on CNBC)

Sunday, Sep. 24 — 3 p.m. — Wales vs. Australia (Peacock)

Wednesday, Sep. 27 — 11:45 a.m. — Uruguay vs. Namibia (Peacock)

Thursday, Sep. 28 — 3 p.m. — Japan vs. Samoa (Peacock)

Friday, Sep. 29 — 3 p.m. — New Zealand vs. Italy (Peacock)

Saturday, Sep. 30 — 9 a.m. — Argentina vs. Chile (Peacock) (Also on CNBC)

Saturday, Sep. 30 — 11:30 a.m. — Fiji vs. Georgia (Peacock) (Also on CNBC)

Saturday, Sep. 30 — 3 p.m. — Scotland vs. Romania (Peacock)

Sunday, Oct. 1 — 11:30 a.m. — Australia vs. Portugal (Peacock) (Also on CNBC)

Sunday, Oct. 1 — 3 p.m. — South Africa vs. Tonga (Peacock)

Thursday, Oct. 5 — 3 p.m. — New Zealand vs. Uruguay (Peacock)

Friday, Oct. 6 — 3 p.m. — France vs. Italy (Peacock)

Saturday, Oct. 7 — 9 a.m. — Wales vs. Georgia (Peacock) (Also on CNBC)

Saturday, Oct. 7 — 11:30 a.m. — England vs. Samoa (Peacock) (Also on CNBC)

Saturday, Oct. 7 — 3 p.m. — Ireland vs. Scotland (Peacock)

Sunday, Oct. 8 — 7 a.m. — Japan vs. Argentina (Peacock) (Also on CNBC)

Sunday, Oct. 8 — 11:30 a.m. — Tonga vs. Romania (Peacock) (Also on CNBC)

Sunday, Oct. 8 — 3 p.m. — Fiji vs. Portugal (Peacock)

Saturday, Oct. 14 — 11 a.m. — Quarterfinal (Peacock)

Saturday, Oct. 14 — 3 p.m. — Quarterfinal (Peacock)

Sunday, Oct. 15 — 11 a.m. — Quarterfinal (Peacock)

Sunday, Oct. 15 — 3 p.m. — Quarterfinal (Peacock)

Friday, Oct. 20 — 3 p.m. — Semifinal (Peacock)

Saturday, Oct. 21 — 3 p.m. — Semifinal (Peacock)

Sunday, Oct. 29 — 3 p.m. — Final (Peacock)

