What do you do when you want an easier way to find out when, where, and how to watch your favorite soccer team in action? If you’re like us, you head on over to the Soccer TV Schedules App. And if you haven’t downloaded the free app yet, don’t feel bad. You’re not the only one.

For instance, when Women’s World Cup winner Christen Press was recently interviewed, she said, “I can’t find my own team play. I’m injured right now, and when the team is away it takes me 10 minutes trying to find the content for my own team.”

If a Women’s World Cup winner can’t easily find out where to watch her team online, then you know the situation is bad. And if you use the Soccer TV Schedules app, it’ll take seconds to find your team.



Available for free on both iOS and Android mobile devices, the Soccer TV Schedules App has all the games and where to find them. Here’s how you can get the most out of this great resource.

Get the Soccer TV Schedules App Today

If you don’t have the app, you can download it for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

When opening the app for the first time, you’ll see today’s games, listed with the earliest games first. Selecting a different date will, naturally, show you that day’s games.

To see where you can watch your game of choice, simply tap the “How to Watch” button below each match listing. This will bring up a list of the providers who are showing that match (see example below).

Any applicable streaming services are listed at the top. These could be traditional TV-style services, which offer a variety of channels, such as Fubo, Sling, or DirecTV Stream as shown above. Or it could be services such as ESPN+, Paramount+, or Peacock that directly stream games.

Tapping any of these will take you to their website, where you can log in or sign up and watch immediately. Any television network airing a game will appear at the bottom of the list. If you have a cable or satellite plan that has that network, you can tune in and you’re good to go.

Fine-tuning your Soccer TV Schedules App experience

Scrolling through every game can help you stumble on matches you didn’t even know were available. But there are a few additional features that can make it easier to find the games you’re really interested in.

Filters

At the top right of the screen, you’ll see the “Filters” option. Tapping here will give you a list of every competition we keep track of, which is just about every professional and international soccer competition available to watch legally in the USA:

Just tap the competitions you’re interested in, and then tap apply. Now, the listings for each day will only show those competitions.

My Teams – Put your favorite teams front and center

In addition, you can set and follow your favorite teams. By tapping the “My Teams” tab at the bottom of the home screen, you can search for and add your favorite teams:

You can also click the star icon next to a team name on any match listing to favorite a team. To unfavorite a team, click the yellow star again. Once you’ve added your favorite team(s), any games featuring them will appear at the top of the page under “My Matches” on any date on the “Matches” tab:

Now you should be all set to make sure you don’t miss any games from your favorite teams.

The Soccer TV Schedules App is updated daily with the latest game listings. So if the networks or kickoff times change, you’ll be in the loop. Make sure you download it today to always have your teams’ games at your fingertips.