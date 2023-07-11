Major League Soccer has announced their coverage plans for the upcoming All-Star game festivities. The MLS All-Star players are set to take on Premier League side Arsenal in the match on Wednesday, July 19th in Washington D.C.

MLS Season Pass will provide complete coverage of the game that kicks off at 8:30PM ET. The streaming service will also broadcast the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge the day before.

“With Arsenal FC coming to Washington D.C. to face the very best players in MLS, we want to make sure that fans all over the world have a front row seat to all of the fun and excitement during those two nights at Audi Field,” proclaimed Seth Bacon, MLS Executive Vice President of Media.

“With all of that star power on the field, we are expanding our production to bring fans closer to the action and making it available for all fans to watch for free on MLS Season Pass.”

MLS Season Pass to show Arsenal, MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will begin on Tuesday, July 18th in the nation’s capital. The event will consist of 10 players going against 10 Arsenal players in five various skill competitions.

These include shooting, passing, control, crossing & volleys, as well as the popular crossbar challenge.

Arsenal newcomer Kai Havertz and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun will compete for the Gunners. Multiple players on each side will be wearing personal cameras for a unique viewing experience for those watching at home.

Familiar faces in the booth to call the All-Star events

Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman, Kaylyn Kyle, and sideline reporter Jillian Sakovits are set to handle the English-language coverage of the skills challenge for MLS Season Pass.

On the Spanish-language side, Jorge Perez-Navarro, Marcelo Balboa, Tony Cherchi, and Rodolfo Landeros will be in the booth. Frederic Lord and Vincent Destouches will then cover the events in French as well.

Zivin and Twellman should return the following night to call the All-Star game on MLS Season Pass. Maurice Edu will join the duo in the booth. The aforementioned Spanish and French announcers will also handle the exhibition game as well.

The 2023 All-Star Game will reach the likely reach the biggest audience in the game’s history. This is thanks to MLS Season Pass currently being available in over 100 countries worldwide. The streaming service can be accessed using the Apple TV app, Apple devices, as well as Smart TVs and other streaming devices.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire