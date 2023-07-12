The Manchester United summer tour is around the corner. It’s all change for the Old Trafford club with a new goalkeeper on the way, the $70 million signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, and raised expectations. To see the Red Devils in action, sources have told World Soccer Talk that almost all of the preseason games are available via ESPN networks.

Four of the friendlies for Manchester United this summer are in the United States. Erik ten Hag’s side face Real Madrid (Houston), Borussia Dortmund (Las Vegas), Wrexham (San Diego) and Arsenal (New Jersey). Tickets are available for select games, but if you can’t see the games in person, see details below of how to watch them on TV and/or streaming.

Manchester United summer tour schedule

Manchester United have scheduled a variety of opponents to get Erik ten Hag’s ready for the new season. TV details are subject to change, but here’s what the schedule looks like as of press time:

Wednesday, July 19

Manchester United vs Lyon, 9 a.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and Fubo

Saturday, July 22

Arsenal vs Man United, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and Fubo

Tuesday, July 25

Wrexham vs Man Utd academy, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and Fubo

Wednesday July 26

Real Madrid vs Man United, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Sunday, July 30

Borussia Dortmund vs Man United, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and Fubo

Sunday, August 6

Athletic Club vs Man United, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN Deportes and Fubo

As of press time, no details are available for Manchester United‘s other preseason match against Lens, to be played at Old Trafford.

After the Manchester United summer tour ends, Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, August 14 to start the 2023/24 Premier League season. For viewers in the United States, the match is on USA Network.

