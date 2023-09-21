Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher is ready to discuss renewing his contract to stay on the Champions League coverage from CBS. The hit coverage crew was wrapping up its first matchday of games on Wednesday when talk spiraled into contracts. Jamie Carragher revealed that he has a year left on his current deal with CBS as a pundit. However, he is ready to begin those discussions to return to the show after this year.

Carragher, Kate Abdo and Thierry Henry were discussing the absence of Micah Richards, who missed Wednesday’s Champions League coverage. Eventually, that spiraled into contract talks. Comedically, Carragher, Abdo and Henry said perhaps they could share the spoils of ditching Richards and opting for a three-person panel. Of course, Richards is a mainstay among the CBS Champions League cast, just like each of the other three adds something.

Regardless, CBS must act to renew the contract for Carragher and keep this phenomenal team together. He may have been joking around, but Carragher is a hot commodity when it comes to punditry. In addition to working with CBS, Carragher serves on Premier League coverage with Sky Sports as a pundit and co-commentator. He joined the CBS crew in 2020 as one of their original cast members when CBS took over the American broadcast rights to the Champions League.

Jamie Carragher not alone in hunting new CBS contract

To Carragher’s right on the CBS desk is Thierry Henry. The French U-21 head coach is in a similar position to Carragher. Entering the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League, Henry still awaits a new contract with CBS. Speaking to media members before coverage of the UEFA Champions League began this season, Pete Radovich, Senior Creative Director and Vice President of Production at CBS Sports and the brains behind the operation, said it is still a work in progress.

“Thierry and I get along great,” Radovich said. “He knows how I feel about him, and he knows how we feel about him, so I’m not sure what the deal is right now. I just know that everybody is happy. When you start talking about deals and all that, that’s when you’re nervous. Right now, knock on wood, it’s a happy family and no one is nervous.”

Radovich added that they will sort out Henry’s contract with CBS when that time comes. Therefore, Carragher’s contract is likely in a similar position in terms of discussions. Nevertheless, Americans watching the Champions League will hope CBS can figure out these contracts. Almost 1 million people tuned in to each matchday in last season’s Champions League. Also, Paramount+ recorded exponential growth in households, minutes streamed and average minute audience in the 2022/23 season. Carragher and company’s studio work plays a key role in building that audience.

