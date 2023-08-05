FOX Sports continues their coverage of the Women’s World Cup from Australia and New Zealand.

The broadcasting giant has unveiled their complete list of commentator pairing for the round of 16 games at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

FOX Sports network is currently the English-language home of the tournament here in the United States. Telemundo, along with their sister networks, are handling the Spanish-language broadcasting of the competition.

FOX Sports commentator trio to share Women’s World Cup round of 16 duties

John Strong, JP Dellacamera, and Jacqui Oatley will all split the remaining six round of 16 matches for FOX Sports. Japan and Spain have already played and won the opening two fixtures in the knockout phase. These two matches took place on Saturday, August 5th.

Dellacamera has been named as the play-by-play commentator for the massive matchup between the USWNT and Sweden. He will be joined alongside analyst Aly Wagner and sideline reporter Jenny Taft.

USWNT in difficult spot thanks to stuttering group stage performance

The Americans face a tough test with Sweden after only narrowly advancing beyond the group stage. They finished second in Group E behind the Netherlands. Although the Stars and Stripes are the favorite to win the tournament, Sweden is currently ranked third in the world by FIFA. Dellacamera and Wagner will also work the Australia-Denmark fixture as well.

John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin will cover the Netherlands-South Africa game, as well as France versus Morocco. Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey will then call the England-Nigeria fixture, along with the Colombia and Jamaica matchup.

The remaining round of 16 matches will continue on late Saturday, August 5th and run until Tuesday, August 8th. The USWNT will play their huge game against Sweden at 5 AM (ET) on Sunday, August 6th.

FOX Sports commentators for the 2023 Women’s World Cup Round of 16:

Netherlands vs. South Africa – John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin

USWNT vs. Sweden – JP Dellacamera, Aly Wagner, and Jenny Taft

England vs. Nigeria – Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey

Australia vs. Denmark – JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner

Colombia vs. Jamaica – Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey

France vs. Morocco – John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto