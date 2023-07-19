With the Women’s World Cup here, FOX announced the commentator schedule and pairings for the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand. A talented and thoroughly experienced group of commentators brings familiar names to American TV. Many of those worked the men’s World Cup with FOX during Qatar 2022. Others are recognizable for their work with Major League Soccer or the National Women’s Soccer League.

FOX is bringing five different pairs to cover the Women’s World Cup group stage. To make things more straightforward, these pairs are consistent for the duration of the group stage. The play-by-play commentators yield three holdovers from the men’s World Cup eight months ago. Those are John Strong, JP Dellacamera and Jacqui Oatley. The two voices joining that trio are Jenn Hildreth and Kate Scott. Hildreth has been calling Women’s World Cup games since 2015.

There will be referee analysis during each game, too. Mark Clattenburg or Dr. Joe Machnik will provide quick explanations and analysis when called upon.

The 10 game voices are different from the studio crew FOX is bringing to Sydney. Highlighted by the likes of Carli Lloyd or Heather O’Reilly, FOX’s coverage includes several former Women’s World Cup players.

Watching on FOX

In total, there are 48 group-stage games between the 32 teams competing at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. FOX already announced what channels these games will be on. Each contest is either on FOX or FS1. As you will notice, the timing of the games does make it something of a struggle for fans in the United States or the rest of the Western hemisphere. Regardless, watching the games is fairly straightforward. The following commentator schedule is available entirely through Fubo or other streaming services. Games on FOX are also available over the air.

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

The 2023 Women’s World Cup FOX commentator schedule

Thursday, July 20

3 a.m. — New Zealand vs. Norway. — FOX. — JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner.

6 a.m. — Australia vs. Republic of Ireland. — FOX. — Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey.

10:30 p.m. — Nigeria vs. Canada. — FOX. — John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin.

Friday, July 21

1 a.m. — Philippines vs. Switzerland. — FS1. — Jenn Hildreth and Warren Barton.

3:30 a.m. — Spain vs. Costa Rica. — FS1. — Kate Scott and Danielle Slaton.

9 p.m. — USA vs. Vietnam. — FOX. — JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner.

Saturday, July 22

3 a.m. — Zambia vs. Japan. — FS1. — Kate Scott and Danielle Slaton.

5:30 a.m. — England vs. Haiti. — FOX. — John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin.

8 a.m. — Denmark vs. China PR. — FOX. — Jenn Hildreth and Warren Barton.

Sunday, July 23

1 a.m. — Sweden vs. South Africa. — FS1. — Jenn Hildreth and Warren Barton.

3:30 a.m. — Netherlands vs. Portugal. — FS1. — Kate Scott and Danielle Slaton.

6 a.m. — France vs. Jamaica. — FOX. — Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey.

Monday, July 24

2 a.m. — Italy vs. Argentina. — FS1. — JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner.

4:30 a.m. — Germany vs. Morocco. — FS1. — John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin.

7 a.m. — Brazil vs. Panama. — FS1. — Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey.

10 p.m. — Colombia vs. Korea Republic. — FS1. — Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey.

Tuesday, July 25

1:30 a.m. — New Zealand vs. Philippines. — FS1. — Jenn Hildreth and Warren Barton.

4 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Norway. — FS1. — Kate Scott and Danielle Slaton.

Wednesday, July 26

1 a.m. — Japan vs. Costa Rica. — FS1. — Jenn Hildreth and Warren Barton.

3:30 a.m. — Spain vs. Zambia. — FS1. — Kate Scott and Danielle Slaton.

8 a.m. — Canada vs. Republic of Ireland. — FS1. — John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin.

9 p.m. — USA vs. Netherlands. — FOX. — JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner.

Thursday, July 27

3:30 a.m. — Portugal vs. Vietnam. — FS1. — Jenn Hildreth and Warren Barton.

6 a.m. — Australia vs. Nigeria. — FS1. — Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey.

8 p.m. — Argentina vs. South Africa. — FS1. — JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner.

Friday, July 28

4:30 a.m. — England vs. Denmark. — FS1. — Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey.

7 a.m. — China PR vs. Haiti. — FS1. — Jenn Hildreth and Warren Barton.

Saturday, July 29

3:30 a.m. — Sweden vs. Italy. — FS1. — Kate Scott and Danielle Slaton.

6 a.m. — France vs. Brazil. — FOX. — Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey.

8:30 a.m. — Panama vs. Jamaica. — FOX. — John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin.

Sunday, July 30

12:30 a.m. — Korea Republic vs. Morocco. — FOX. — John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin.

3 a.m. — Switzerland vs. New Zealand. — FOX. — JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner.

3 a.m. — Norway vs. Philippines. — FS1. — Kate Scott and Danielle Slaton.

5:30 a.m. — Germany vs. Colombia. — FS1. — Jenn Hildreth and Warren Barton.

Monday, July 31

3 a.m. — Japan vs. Spain. — FOX. — John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin.

3 a.m. — Costa Rica vs. Zambia. — FS1. — Kate Scott and Danielle Slaton.

6 a.m. — Canada vs. Australia. — FOX. — Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey.

6 a.m. — Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria. — FS1. — Jenn Hildreth and Warren Barton.

Tuesday, August 1

3 a.m. — Portugal vs. USA. — FOX. — JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner.

3 a.m. — Vietnam vs. Netherlands. — FS1. — Kate Scott and Danielle Slaton.

6 a.m. — China PR vs. England. — FOX. — Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey.

6 a.m. — Haiti vs. Denmark. — FS1. — John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin.

Wednesday, August 2

3 a.m. — Argentina vs. Sweden. — FOX. — JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner.

3 a.m. — South Africa vs. Italy. — FS1. — Kate Scott and Danielle Slaton.

6 a.m. — Panama vs. France. — FOX. — Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey.

6 a.m. — Jamaica vs. Brazil. — FS1. — Jenn Hildreth and Warren Barton.

Thursday, August 3

6 a.m. — Korea Republic vs. Germany. — FOX. — John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin.

6 a.m. — Morocco vs. Colombia. — FS1. — Jenn Hildreth and Warren Barton.