FOX Deportes, the Spanish-language sports channel from FOX, picked up the English-language TV rights to the Mexico national team. Yes, the Spanish-language channel is going to broadcast games in English. Currently, Univision broadcasts the Mexico international games, such as friendlies, to Spanish-language audiences in the United States. FOX Deportes will be the home for English-language audiences.

This deal starts with both of the friendlies Mexico is playing in during the October international break. On Saturday, Oct. 14, Mexico faces Ghana in Charlotte, North Carolina. Three days later on Tuesday, Oct. 17, Mexico is in action against four-time World Cup champions Germany. English-language audiences can watch both games on FOX Deportes.

Rodolfo Landeros will be the play-by-play voice on FOX Deportes alongside Mariano Trujillo on Saturday. On Tuesday, Trujillo is the analyst with Adrian Garcia-Marquez on play-by-play duty.

Carlos Sanchez, the executive vice president and general manager of FOX Deportes, says acquiring the English-language rights allows FOX to target those who speak both English and Spanish in the United States.

“The Mexico National Team inspires true passion and excitement across our audience,” Sanchez said. “Presenting these highly anticipated matches in English offers an exciting alternative for “El Tri’s” largely bilingual fanbase here in the United States.”

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Mexico airing on FOX Deportes in English

As stated, Univision possesses the rights to the Spanish-language rights of Mexico games. Mexico does have a large following in the United States, and this increases fans’ access to El Tri.

FOX Deportes may have taken advantage of other broadcasters being disinterested in the English-language rights to the Mexico national team. A low fee would be a low-risk move for FOX Deportes to capture some viewers. Also, Mexico’s games during the international break are against World Cup-caliber opponents. Both games will have pregame and postgame coverage available on FOX Deportes.

Each match is also available on the FOX Sports app, but they require an authenticated login with a TV provider to ensure you get FOX Deportes.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport.