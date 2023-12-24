Matchday 19 is the halfway point in the Premier League. Barring a Club World Cup postponement and rescheduling Luton Town against Bournemouth, each team will have played the other 19 clubs once in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. Boxing Day is a celebratory time in the Premier League as the festive fixtures truck on. Yet, it could be a key turning point in the season at both ends of the table.

Fittingly, there are some major matchups in store for matchday 19. That starts with a five-game slate on Boxing Day and Newcastle against Nottingham Forest that morning. That will be no easy task for Nuno Espirito Santo in one of his first games at the City Ground. Also on Tuesday, Manchester United hosts Aston Villa. United is fighting to keep its European hopes alive. On the other hand, Aston Villa is a real title contender. A win at Old Trafford at the halfway point of the season can be a major impetus for Unai Emery’s side to push on.

On Wednesday, Manchester City returns from action in the Club World Cup to play Everton. The Toffees have overcome their 10-point deduction to open a gap in the Premier League table. That comes off the back of a four-game win streak over Burnley, Chelsea, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Rounding out the action on Thursday, Arsenal welcomes West Ham United. The Gunners, like Aston Villa, are trying to reach the pinnacle of English soccer for the first time in decades. Liverpool and Manchester City are always lurking, but wins over city rivals can help Mikel Arteta lead Arsenal to domestic glory.

NBC coverage

The Boxing Day fix of the festive fixtures is fairly spread out. With 10 games across three days, there are not many games that overlap. As a result, there is no Goal Rush this weekend as there is no need for a whiparound show.

However, you can still watch the Premier League in 4K during the midweek slate. There are two games available in higher resolution, which are Manchester United-Aston Villa and Everton-Manchester City. Watching the Premier League in 4K does require specific hardware and subscriptions.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 18

Tuesday, Dec. 26

7:30 a.m. — Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — David Stowell and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. Fulham. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Sheffield United vs. Luton Town. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

12:30 p.m. — Burnley vs. Liverpool. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Pien Meulensteen and Leon Osman.

3 p.m. — Manchester United vs. Aston Villa. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

2:30 p.m. — Brentford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Peacock Premium — Phil Blacker and Andy Townsend.

2:30 p.m. — Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — Conor McNamara.

3:15 p.m. — Everton vs. Manchester City. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin.

Thursday, Dec. 28

2:30 p.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Martin Tyler and Efan Ekoku.

3:15 p.m. — Arsenal vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.