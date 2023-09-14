This Utrecht TV schedule has info on one of the most notable clubs in the Netherlands.

FC Utrecht is relatively new by European standards, formed in 1970 as the result of a merger. They are the only club outside of the Dutch “Big 3” that have never been relegated from the Eredivisie.

Utrecht TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Utrecht on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1970

Stadium: Stadion Galgenwaard

Manager: Michael Silberbauer

Best Dutch top-flight finish: Third (1981)

Dutch Cup titles: 3 (1985, 2002, 2016)

Where Can I Watch the Utrecht Match?

The Eredivisie can be found on ESPN+ in the United States. But it should be noted that not every game is available, so check this page to see when Utrecht is featured.

For UEFA club competitions like Champions League and Europa League, those are on Paramount+ as well as Univision, TUDN, UniMás and ViX.

Utrecht History

Football Club Utrecht is the result of a merger between three clubs – VV DOS, USV Elinkwijk and Velox – in 1970. Because DOS secured a Eredivisie place in 1969, the new club was allowed to begin in the top tier.

Utrecht have never been relegated since. Only the “Big 3” of Feyenoord, Ajax and PSV have accomplished the same feat. Unlike those three though, Utrecht have no first tier titles to speak of.

The 1981 season was Utrecht’s best finish to date, in third place. But the club do have three KNVB Cup titles to boast – in 1985, 2003 and 2004. They followed that in 2004 by becoming the first club outside the Big 3 to win the Johan Cruyff Shield (similar to England’s Community Shield, a match between the league and cup winners).

They also have a minor European title as joint winners of the Intertoto Cup in 1978.

Major financial problems in the late 70s had the club on the verge of bankruptcy. But a campaign from supporters and even players saw the local government step in to cover the club’s debts and save the team.

Further struggles with finances followed in the 1990s/2000s, but through it all, the club on the field managed stay in the top tier which in all likelihood has kept FC Utrecht alive.

In 2005, defender David Di Tommaso tragically died of a cardiac arrest at age 26. The club retired his #4 kit number, and named the team MVP award in his honor.

In addition to their league place, when starting out in 1970 FCU took over the VV DOS stadium, Stadion Galgenwaard, as well. Originally built in 1936, it was renovated in 2004 and now holds 23,750 fans. The Netherlands’ field hockey team won a world championship at the venue in 1998.

