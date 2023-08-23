Our Toulouse TV schedule has all the info on where you can watch France’s Les Violets.

Mostly a first division side throughout their history, Toulouse recently achieved its first major title.

Toulouse TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Toulouse on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1970

Stadium: Stadium de Toulouse

Manager: Carles Martínez Novell

Ligue 1 titles: 0

Coupe de France titles: 1 (2023)

Best European finish: UEFA Cup second round (1987, 1988)

Toulouse games and all Ligue 1 matches can be viewed on beIN SPORTS in the USA.

Between beIN SPORTS (English), beIN SPORTS en Español (Spanish), and beIN CONNECT (streaming), every Ligue 1 match is shown live.

Meanwhile, FOX Sports is where you’ll find the Coupe de France competition.

When Toulouse participate in European tournaments, Paramount+ is where you’ll find Champions League and Europa League. Univision, TUDN, and UniMás handle the Spanish coverage (ViX streams non-TV games in Spanish).

Toulouse History

Toulouse Football Club aren’t actually the first Toulouse Football Club. From 1937-1967, another club with the same name played in the city, winning the 1957 Coupe de France and playing much of their history in the top flight.

But financial issues forced a merger with Paris-based Red Star, and 1967 was the last year of the club.

Three years later, a successor emerged, called Union Sportive Toulouse. This club would take on the Toulouse FC name in 1979, and earn promotion to Ligue 1 in 1982.

Toulouse have bounced between divisions over the years, particularly from the mid-1990s until the early 2000s. Since, they’ve only had a brief stay in Ligue 2 for two seasons at the start of the 2020s.

Upon regaining a place in the top tier, things further improved as the club won the Coupe de France in 2023, it’s first major trophy, and in turn a place in the Europa League.



The Stadium de Toulouse holds 33,150 fans. Originally opened in 1937, the ground hosted games in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, 2007 and 2023 Rugby World Cups, and Euro 2016.

Toulouse feature stories and news

Photo: Imago