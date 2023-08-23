With the World Soccer Talk Tigres TV schedule you’ll be watching one of Mexico’s top clubs in no time.

One of the two major clubs in Monterrey, Mexico, Tigres have won numerous trophies over their history.

Tigres TV schedule and streaming links

Tigres on TV and streaming: U.S. only:



Sunday, August 27 08:00 PM ET Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL ( Mexican Liga MX ) Univision , Univision , TUDN , TUDN , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream



Founded: 1960

Stadium: Estadio Universitario

Manager: Robert Siboldi

Liga MX / Copa MX titles: 8 / 3

CONCACAF Champions League titles: 1

Where can I watch the TigRes game?

Following Liga MX is a bit confusing in the US, with a mosaic of different networks and services showing games.

Many games can be found on TelevisaUnivision channels – that’s Univision, UniMás, and TUDN in the US. Games can also appear on their Spanish streaming service ViX.

However, Chivas de Guadalajara homes games are aired on Telemundo and streamed via Peacock.

Some games are aired on FOX Deportes and/or FS1 or FS2 (the only two networks that provide English coverage).

Fubo and DirecTV Stream carry the majority of channels that show Liga MX matches.

CONCACAF Champions Cup rights are with FOX Sports, so look to those networks for coverage there.

Every Leagues Cup game is available on MLS Season Pass, with a handful of games also airing live on FOX and Univision TV networks.

Watch Tigres on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Tigres History

Tigres UANL (full name: Club de Fútbol Tigres de la Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León) was established in March of 1960. The club is actually owned by the state university of Nuevo León (and in part by the construction firm Cemex). A similar scenario would be if the University of Alabama American football team was professional and played in the NFL.

The club first gained promotion to the Mexican Primera División in 1974, and have played almost the entirety of the time since in the top flight. The first league championship came in 1978.

Tigres have amassed the fifth-most titles in Liga MX history (tied with León), behind América, Chivas, Toluca, and Cruz Azul.

In addition to domestic success, they also have achieved international glory. The club won the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League, and was runners up in both the 2015 Copa Libertadores and 2020 Club World Cup. They’ve also won the old SuperLiga, a precursor to today’s Leagues Cup between MLS and Liga MX.

Tigres’ main rivals are Monterrey, with whom they contest the “Clásico Regiomontano” local derby.

The Estadio Universitario, aka “The Volcano”, is located on campus at UANL. The 42,000 seat stadium hosted four matches in the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

Tigres feature stories and news

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).



Photo: Imago