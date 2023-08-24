The World Soccer Talk Schalke 04 TV schedule has everything you need to find Die Königsblauen on TV and streaming.

With over 176,000 members, Schalke is the fourth-largest football club on the planet by that metric.

Schalke 04 TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Schalke 04 on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Friday, August 25 12:30 PM ET Schalke 04 vs. Holstein Kiel ( German 2. Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1904

Stadium: Arena AufSchalke

Manager: Thomas Reis

Best German top-flight finish: Champions (1934, 1935, 1937, 1939, 1940, 1942, 1958)

DFB-Pokal titles: 5 (1937, 1972, 2001, 2002, 2011)

Best European finish: UEFA Cup champions (1997)

Where Can I Watch the Schalke 04 Match?

Every Bundesliga game, and select 2. Bundesliga games, are on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The DFB-Pokal, Germany’s knockout cup competition, is also available on ESPN+.

Schalke will not doubt vault back into UEFA qualification at some point. Currently, all UEFA club competitions stream live on Paramount+ in English.

Univision, TUDN, and UniMás carry UEFA games on TV, while ViX streams any non-TV games in Spanish.

Watch Schalke 04 on ESPN+:

Schalke 04 History

Today known as Fußballclub Gelsenkirchen-Schalke 04 e. V., the club were started as Westfalia Schalke in 1904. The familiar blue was absent, as the original club wore red and yellow.

It took a merger with a gymnastics club for Schalke to gain acceptance into an official German league in 1912.

By 1924, the football operation split off on it’s own once and formal, and adopted the FC Schalke 04 name, and blue and white colors, we know today.

Schalke were absolutely dominant in the 1930s and early 40s in their regional league, going unbeaten at home over eleven seasons. They only lost six away games over this same span. 1937 saw them win both the national title and German cup, the first double in German soccer history.

After World War II, this level of excellence has never quite returned. Just one of Schalke’s seven national titles came after 1942, and this was in 1958, before the Bundesliga era.

But solid performance did lead to the club being selected into the first Bundesliga campaign in 1963. They would struggle in the new top flight, however. Not until the early 70s did things turn around, with a 2nd place finish and DFB-Pokal win in 1972.

A series of slips to the 2. Bundesliga in the 80s marked a dark era for the club, but they returned to the top tier in 1991, which would be the start of a 30-year stint on the top flight. In 1997 Schalke won the UEFA Cup, defeating Inter Milan on penalty kicks.

The 2000s saw five near misses as the club finished in second place, and also three DFB-Pokal wins. But the 2020s so far been an era of disaster, with two relegations to the 2. Bundesliga in the decade so far.

The Arena AufSchalke opened in 2001, and has hosted the 2004 Champions League Final, five 2006 World Cup games, and four Euro 2024 matches. Notably, the venue has a retractable roof and retractable grass pitch.

Schalke 04 News

