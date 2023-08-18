This Osasuna TV schedule will catch you up on where and when to watch the Pamplona-based club.

CA Osasuna are the only club from the region of Navarre to have ever played in La Liga, though they have never won the competition.

Osasuna TV Schedule

Osasuna on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, August 19 03:30 PM ET Osasuna vs. Athletic Bilbao ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes , ESPN Deportes , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream

Sunday, August 27 01:30 PM ET Valencia vs. Osasuna ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1920

Stadium: El Sadar

Manager: Jagoba Arrasate

Spanish top-flight titles: 0

Spanish Copa del Rey: Runners-up (2005, 2023)

European titles: 0

Where Can I Watch the Osasuna Match?

ESPN+ is the home of every La Liga game, in both English and Spanish. You’ll also find the Copa del Rey on the service.

Most LaLiga games each weekend are also televised on ESPN Deportes in Spanish. That means you can see almost every Osasuna league match without needing a subscription to ESPN+ if you have a service that carries the network.

Watch Osasuna on ESPN+:

Osasuna have not been to Europe in quite some time, but if they do qualify, those games would be on Paramount+ (Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League).

UEFA club competitions air on Univision, UniMás, and TUDN in Spanish, with ViX streaming non-TV games.

Osasuna History

The club was founded on October 24, 1920. “Osasuna” means “health” in the Basque language, making them the only La Liga team with a Basque name, despite other clubs from the region being more famous.

Early decades saw the club in the lower tiers of Spanish football, though they did enjoy a brief stint in La Liga in 1935-36.

Some members of Osasuna faced severe persecution during the Spanish Civil War era, which significantly impacted the club. It would not be until 1953 that the side would return to the top flight.

The early 60s began another period of sustained lower-level existence, with the club playing in the second and third tiers from 1963-1980. The start of the 80s marked what you might call the club’s modern era, wherein they’ve played all but ten campaigns in La Liga.

The first appearance in Europe was in the 1985/86 UEFA Cup – and they’ve only appeared three times since. The last appearance in a European competition was 2006/07, where Osasuna played in the qualifying rounds of Champions League, and reached the semifinals of the UEFA Cup.



Recent decades have seen Osauna reach their highest heights domestically, with two seasons as runners-up in the Copa del Rey, and a fourth place finish in La Liga in 2005-06.



Estadio El Sadar has been the club’s home since 1967. Named for a nearby river, the stadium holds 23,516 fans.

