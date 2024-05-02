Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt is making a trip to North America this summer to play several friendlies. Frankfurt announced a pair of friendlies in preparation for the 2024/25 season. This is the first time Eintracht Frankfurt is hosting a training camp in the United States since January 2020. However, this time, Frankfurt is setting up in Louisville, KY. That is also the place where the German side will play a friendly.

Yet, before then, Eintracht Frankfurt is going south to Mexico to play against FC Juarez. The Liga MX side is hosting Frankfurt on Thursday, July 25, at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. local time, or 9:30 p.m. ET. This game is just before the beginning of the Leagues Cup for Juarez. That is the competition that includes every team in both Liga MX and Major League Soccer.

After this game, Frankfurt returns to the United States for a friendly against Louisville City FC. Going against the grain of the schedule of summer friendlies in the United States, Frankfurt is taking on a side from the USL Championship. This game, scheduled for July 30, Lynn Family Stadium will host a Frankfurt side that has played in European competition in each of the last three seasons.

Louisville City FC has become one of the top teams in the USL Championship, and the side recently pulled a strong TV audience for a regular-season game on CBS. Even though Louisville City FC plays in the second tier, it has won the USL Cup twice. Amid its 2024 campaign, Louisville will provide a good test for an Eintracht Frankfurt side coming back into action.

Eintracht Frankfurt to play two friendlies in North America

The real winners of this news are American soccer fans. There are already ample teams coming to the United States to play in friendlies this summer. Eintracht Frankfurt is now the second team from the Bundesliga to announce at least one game in the United States. The other is RB Leipzig, which will play Aston Villa on July 31 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ.

As a result, there are teams from England, Spain, Italy and Germany coming to the United States in the span of a few weeks. The addition of a team going to Mexico is also welcome news for everyone in North America. Teams have played friendlies in Mexico before, including last summer. LaLiga had two friendlies in Mexico in 2023 before the four teams traveled north of the border to play two more friendlies.

As the summer approaches, fans are more likely to see an increasing number of teams announce friendlies in the United States. Teams are looking to increase their presence in the United States. With so many teams coming across the Atlantic Ocean in 2024, the United States continues to establish itself as a hot spot for soccer. The Copa America, Club World Cup and World Cup in consecutive years, in addition to ample friendlies throughout, provide endless soccer to watch.

PHOTOS: IMAGO