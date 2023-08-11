The World Soccer Talk Mainz TV schedule will have you following each Die Nullfünfer match, with information on when and where to watch.
Mainz is over a century old, but did not play in a national first tier German league until winning promotion to the Bundesliga in 2004.
Where Can I Watch the Mainz Match?
Mainz on TV and streaming: U.S. only:
Founded: 1905
Stadium: MEWA Arena
Manager: Bo Svensson
Best German top-flight finish: 5th (2011)
DFB-Pokal titles: 0 (semi-finalists in 2009)
Mainz TV Schedule and Streaming Links
All Bundesliga games, including Mainz, stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The German DFB-Pokal Cup is available on ESPN+ as well.
Mainz rarely qualifies for UEFA competitions. But if they do, all three UEFA club competitions stream live on Paramount+ in English.
In Spanish, UEFA games can be found on Univision, TUDN, and UniMás. Spanish streaming is on ViX.
Watch Mainz on ESPN+:
Our Pick:Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More
Mainz History
1. Fußball- und Sportverein Mainz 05 e. V., aka Mainz 05, dates back to 1905.
From that start up through World War II, the club merged with several other sides along the way, creating the club that remains today. In the first half of the century, the club played in various regional leagues, eventually making it to the top level at the time, the Oberliga Südwest.
But upon the foundation of the national professional Bundesliga in the early 1960s, Mainz would start as a second division club, and remain in the lower tiers for decades.
Financial issues in the late 1970s and 80s forced Mainz to drop down and become an amateur team (where they would be German amateur champions in 1982).
1988 heralded a return to the professional ranks, but it would still be nearly two decades before they climbed all the way to the top of the pyramid. Several times, the club just missed out on promotion. The last, 2002-03, saw them denied in stoppage time of the final match of the season.
But finally, in 2004, Mainz made their Bundesliga debut under then-head coach Jürgen Klopp. Since, they’ve only suffered one brief relegation, and have enjoyed a place in the top league continuously since 2009.
Mainz News
