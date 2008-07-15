For soccer fans, there are few things in life more amazing than traveling abroad to go see your favorite team in person. As someone who has traveled to Europe on many occasions to make my dreams come true, I wanted to share my experiences and tips with other soccer fans, which is why we created the European Soccer Travel Guide available for free.

In the European Soccer Travel Guide, learn how to:

Save hundreds of dollars by knowing when and where to purchase plane tickets,

by knowing when and where to purchase plane tickets, Choose the right accommodations so you’ll have the best experience

so you’ll have the best experience Secure your tickets to see you favorite teams

to see you favorite teams Exchange currency, purchase train tickets, and other must-haves ahead of time so you save even more money ,

, and much more.

This definitive guide walks you through step-by-step, complete with helpful resources, of how you can save more than a thousand dollars and tens of hours by planning your trip ahead of time, getting the lowest prices and making sure that your time in Europe is well spent — whether it’s focused on seeing some of the best soccer teams in the world in-person and/or traveling the country to visit the amazing tourist destinations.

A trip to Europe to watch soccer matches is a dream come true. I should know. I did the same thing in November of 2006 and saved plenty of time and money by putting the tips into practice.

Get your copy of the World Soccer Talk European Soccer Travel Guide now simply by filling out the form below to receive a download link via email. You’ll also be subscribed to the World Soccer Talk Insider newsletter, delivering the latest news and TV schedules straight to your inbox!

Have any questions about the European Soccer Travel Guide? Let us know in the comments section below.