Sling TV was one of the first over-the-top providers bringing live TV through streaming rather than cable or satellite. Owned by DISH Network, the first iteration of Sling TV was a service called DishWorld. After it became a success, the service was renamed to Sling TV.

Nowadays, Sling TV is one of the most popular streaming services. Reason being is that it offers several different bundles and options. As a result, the starting price is relatively low compared to the competition. For example, Sling Blue starts at $35 per month and includes soccer-related channels such as NBCSN, FS1 and USA. Plus, in select markets, it also includes the FOX and NBC networks.

That means that Sling Blue offers games from the Premier League, MLS, World Cup, Gold Cup and Women’s World Cup.

READ MORE: How to watch soccer via Sling Blue

At the same time, Sling Orange includes several ESPN channels, but not FS1 nor NBCSN nor USA. As a result, ESPN offers games from MLS, European Championship and more.

With Sling, the better option is to get Sling Blue+Orange for $50 per month. That combines the best of both options for soccer fans.

On top of that, Sling offers a long list of add-on packages and channels. Many of those include soccer-related channels. Having said that, the add-on packages will cost more money on top of your Sling TV subscription.

How to get Sling TV

Sling is available through their official website.

There are several devices that you can watch Sling TV on. Firstly, you can watch it on Apple and Android phones. Secondly, it is available on streaming devices such as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Thirdly, it works on Windows and Apple computers. Fourthly, you can watch on game consoles such as Xbox. Lastly, Sling is available on smart TVs including LG and Samsung.

