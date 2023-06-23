This episode of the World Soccer Talk Podcast on the topic of US Open Cup and MLS is presented by Sling.

We discuss what the underlying reason is why MLS and MLSPA are trying to undermine the US Open Cup, the oldest soccer competition in the United States. Why are MLS, US Soccer and MLSPA at loggerheads regarding the competition, and why are they being so vocal to the disillusionment in how the competition is being run.

With Kartik Krishnaiyer back on the podcast, we also get his thoughts on the Berhalter re-hiring, the ridiculousness of Matt Crocker’s “The Process”, and how player power within USMNT and USWNT is getting out of control.

Plus we answer your questions in the Listener Mailbag section ahead of a big week in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

