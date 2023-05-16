This episode of the World Soccer Talk Podcast, titled NWSL vs USL Super League, is presented by Sling.

This week’s news that USL Super League aims to launch a D1 women’s league in 2024 is big news. It’s a shot across the bow to NWSL who is already established as a D1 league. Could the United States be facing a situation where it has two D1 women’s leagues next year?

To discuss this and many other related points, Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the latest episode of the World Soccer Talk Podcast.

In addition to discussing NWSL vs USL Super League, they analyze what the latest development means for Apple and MLS in their decision to launch a free trial of the MLS Season Pass streaming service halfway through the regular season.

NWSL vs USL Super League

Listen to this episode below:

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike, and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.