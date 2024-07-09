Kartik and Chris return to give you their honest opinions about everything from Euro 2024 vs Copa America to FOX’s coverage of both competitions. Chris discusses what he experienced watching soccer while traveling through Europe, while Kartik dives into how his new job at a USL club has impacted his viewing experience.

Chris and Kartik also share their uncensored analysis about the United States Men’s National Team under Gregg Berhalter, as well as Gareth Southgate’s England, in addition to the national teams of Brazil and Canada.

We discuss how US media created the “golden generation” tag, and why they built up a team only to knock them back down again.

Last but not least, we read out your excellent comments and questions in our Listener Mailbag segment.

Listen to the latest episode

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments, and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk), or via Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV & streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).