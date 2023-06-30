This episode of the World Soccer Talk Podcast, titled MLS Success Overly Dependent on Messi, is presented by Sling.

What does it say about MLS that Leagues Cup was unable to get a TV deal in Mexico? We discuss the breaking news from Mexico where the TV networks have thumbed their noses at the US-based Leagues Cup competition involving MLS teams.

We also analyze how MLS is now so dependent on Lionel Messi being a success for ticket sales, TV ratings, MLS Season Pass subscriptions and merchandise, but is the league over-dependent on one player?

Also discussed is the news of Jon Champion heading to NBC Sports, and who his co-commentators may be, as well as whether USL is going to miss out on a major opportunity to ride the wave with Messi, World Cup 2026 and other major soccer events.

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike, and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

