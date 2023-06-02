This episode of the World Soccer Talk Podcast about the MLS Season Pass statement from Apple is presented by Sling.

This week, Apple finally broke its silence about MLS Season Pass. In its attempts to get soccer fans (and journalists) off Apple’s backs who are asking probing questions about how the service is doing, the tech giant refused to answer any questions. In doing so, it’s sending a wrong message because people are now wondering why Apple (and MLS) are being so secretive. What do they have to hide?

We share more details about what was discussed, what industry insiders are telling us, examples of viewing numbers shared by other streaming services, and where MLS Season Pass goes from here. We also answer your questions about promotion and relegation, and where France’s Ligue 1 stands in the global soccer world.

