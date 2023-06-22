This episode of the World Soccer Talk podcast, featuring Jon Arnold’s preview of the Gold Cup, is presented by Sling.

Jon Arnold, a freelance journalist and the author of the popular newsletter “Getting CONCACAFed,” joins the World Soccer Talk Podcast to give a preview of the upcoming Gold Cup. Fresh off winning the CONCACAF Nations League, the USMNT is among the favorites to win the tournament. However, there are only five players that featured in that squad. With BJ Callaghan managing his last games before Gregg Berhalter’s return, can he lead the side to more success?

Teams are now competing with more frequency in the Nations League. Therefore, the standard of competition in CONCACAF continues to rise. The United States may be the defending champion of this competition and the Nations League, but it will face a stiff challenge in the Gold Cup.

That title defense from the 2021 tournament starts against Jamaica. The Reggae Boyz made headlines for naming Demarai Gray in a talented squad. Arnold lays out the chances Jamaica may have to break through against top opposition like the United States. It is also an important tournament for Mexico. El Tri is coming off a struggle of a weekend in the Nations League.

Jon Arnold gives his Gold Cup preview

