This episode of the World Soccer Talk podcast, an interview with CBS’s Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies and Maurice Edu about the USMNT, is presented by Sling.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash between Mexico and the United States in the Concacaf Nations League, World Soccer Talk’s Kyle Fansler chats with three headline members of CBS’s Concacaf coverage. Former USMNT players Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies and Maurice Edu are all part of the analysis on CBS’s platforms during the Nations League Finals. The coverage of the game is also available on CBS’s networks, with the ‘Continental Clasico’ available on Paramount+.

In this interview, Davies, Dempsey and Edu talk about the ever-changing USMNT. Davies and Edu worked with interim head coach in BJ Callaghan during their time in MLS. So, they can provide an inside look on what was a surprising hire. Also, Dempsey talks about Folarin Balogun. Dempsey is arguably the USMNT’s greatest forward of all time, and he is joint-top of the all-time goalscoring record. Dempsey gives his take on the importance for Balogun to get off to a strong start in the stars and stripes.

Finally, all three provide insight on what it is like to work with CBS. The constantly growing platform is gaining serious praise for its coverage of both club and international soccer. Dempsey is, relatively speaking, the newest to this job as a pundit. Davies and Edu, on the other hand, know what makes CBS special, and they provide those answers.

Dempsey, Davies and Edu interview on USMNT

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike, and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.