This episode of the World Soccer Talk Podcast, entitled Bundesliga gets no luck in breaking Bayern dominance

The last time a Bundesliga club other than Bayern Munich won the title was when GolTV had the rights to broadcast games in the United States. During the time that FOX Sports and ESPN+ have had the rights to the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich has won every single season. And with Borussia Dortmund coming so close to winning it, but failing, the Bundesliga continues to have no good luck in breaking up the dominance by Bayern.

On the latest World Soccer Talk Podcast episode, we discuss this as well as the relegation battle in the Premier League (and Germany), as well as the playoff games throughout the Football League, as well as races for Europe in Italy, and what the common thread is between all of these stories.

In other topics, we mention the lack of crowd noise on ESPN+ broadcasts, the cinderella story of Luton Town getting promoted to the Premier League, the downfall of Leeds United and how the players seemingly gave up, the pragmatism of Sean Dyche at Everton as the Toffees scraped by yet again, and much more.

Bundesliga gets no luck

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike, and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk) or Facebook.