Veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster will return with Wrexham next season on a one-year deal. The 40-year-old shot-stopper joined the Welsh club as a free agent in March after previously retiring from the sport. Nevertheless, Foster has now signed on to continue on with the club.

Goalkeeper impressed with team from top to bottom

“At the end of last season it was obvious that I enjoyed being at the club. I loved being part of the team and everything that Wrexham stands for,” Foster said in his explanation for signing a new deal with Wrexham.

“The fans took to me so warmly. Phil Parkinson is brilliant, Steve Parkin is top-class, I love Aidan Davison to bits, and the Co-Chairmen are out of this world. I’d decided before the end of last season I wanted to do it because it feels like home. I’ve never joined a football club and felt at ease so quickly.”

Foster played the final eight National League matches with the club during the 2022/23 campaign. He was initially brought in after an injury to the team’s No. 1 keeper Rob Lainton. The Red Dragons won the fifth-division title with the help of the goalkeeper and have been promoted to League Two.

Coach calls Ben Foster deal ‘key signing’ for Wrexham

Wrexham is thrilled that the veteran keeper has re-signed with the team. Club manager Phil Parkinson even labeled the deal as a major signing moving forward. “We’re delighted that Ben has signed for the coming season,” proclaimed Parkinson.

“It’s a key signing for us because we all saw the impact, he had not just on the pitch but also around the training ground, and we are all looking forward to working with him again next season.”

Foster will now be a part of the team’s United States tour this summer. Wrexham is set to play three friendlies this summer across the nation. These fixtures include matchups against Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as facing an LA Galaxy XI sandwiched between the two games.

