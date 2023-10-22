Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium Tour experience offers fans a stunning behind-the-scenes experience.

Located on the Etihad campus, a thirty-minute commute from the city center, the stadium tour experience commences from Entrance ‘M.’ To find it, the entrance is located on the south side of the stadium.

A £25 ($30) adult ticket is perhaps the most immersive tour experience in the top flight of English Football. It has also been awarded a traveler’s choice Best of the Best award by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform.

Keep your credit cards handy as the venue doesn’t accept cash. Tickets can be bought online for a hassle-free check-in after which visitors are given a City lanyard and welcomed by a tour guide on the first floor.

Manchester City Etihad Stadium Tour

The 75-minute Manchester City guided tour starts with sitting on the blue seats behind one of the goals. The tour guide points out the nearby broadcast booths, as well as the Haaland family’s VIP box where the striker’s father Alf is often seen on matchdays.

Next, the guide takes you to the warmup area and the gym. You get to feel what it’s like to walk down the famous glass players’ tunnel and out onto the pitch After posing for photos in the tunnel, you can make yourself comfortable on Pep Guardiola’s padded seat beside the touchline to get a ‘Pep’s view’ of the stadium from the dugout.

Next, walk to the dressing room where you’ll see individual player lockers and their jerseys and get a feel of what it’s like on game days. You also get to hear interesting stories and anecdotes from an audio-visual show in the dressing room. Next, you wander into the award-winning hospitality suite, and the Tunnel Club, and don’t forget to check out the exhibition space with holographic content.

A surprise remains at the end. After you’re seated in the press conference room, you can field questions with a virtual Guardiola and pose for pictures. Finish the day by grabbing some memorabilia from the club store that will give a 10% discount on all items for the day with the lanyard.

Overall, the Manchester City Etihad Stadium Tour experience is highly recommended, and well worth the money.