West Ham United star midfielder Lucas Paqueta is under investigation by the Football Association (FA) for breaches of illegal betting. The Brazilian’s potential move to Manchester City collapsed this week after West Ham denied the $70 million move in search of more money. Now, he faces a potential ban.

The Daily Mail reports the collapse in the deal came as a result of ‘confidential’ concerns. Even though there are no specifics on Paqueta’s alleged betting, sources state he is reaching out for legal advice on how to move forward. The allegations are fresh enough that investigators have not contacted Paqueta for an initial interview. Still, the Daily Mail states that these bets happened in South America.

West Ham spent a club-record fee of $65 million to acquire Paqueta from Lyon last summer. Yet, it looked like the club was ready to turn that into a profit after a European trophy in one season. Manchester City’s interest in Paqueta was a direct result of Kevin De Bruyne’s injury. That inquiry is likely out the door, and West Ham is not likely to pull in the $110 million it desired for the Brazilian. That is not West Ham’s concern now.

Paqueta played well in the opening-day draw against Bournemouth. However, his status for this weekend’s game against Chelsea is still up for debate. If he is able to play, he is a surefire starter in David Moyes’s side.

Lucas Paqueta betting investigation comes not long after Ivan Toney

Betting in the Premier League has been a hot topic over the last several months. Brentford striker Ivan Toney picked up a massive suspension for betting on games. His ban lasts eight months, and he will not return to the Bees until the turn of the calendar year.

Again, information regarding Paqueta is vague. For reference, Toney faced 262 charges of betting in a three-year span. Some reports state Paqueta was betting on yellow cards in games. That would raise concerns after Paqueta took a silly yellow card in the 94th minute against Brentford just before Moyes subbed him off.

Ironically, Paqueta’s West Ham uses Betway, a sports gambling website, as its main kit sponsor. Betting kit sponsors are banned starting with the 2026/27 season.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Focus Images