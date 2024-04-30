New Major League Soccer side San Diego FC is set to make the first major signing of its young history. The club, which begins MLS play in 2025, is nearing an agreement for Hirving “Chucky” Lozano from PSV Eindhoven. Although a deal is not finalized, there are suggestions that it will be completed ahead of the 2024 Copa America.

Lozano is expected to be a key figure for Mexico at the upcoming tournament. Alongside captain Guillermo Ochoa and vice-captain Edson Alvarez, the forward is one of the more important players in the squad. Lozano has more goals for El Tri than any other current player on the most recent roster.

San Diego is paying the Eredivisie leader roughly $12 million for the Mexican star. PSV only purchased Lozano from reigning Serie A champions Napoli back in September for $16 million. While he signed a five-year deal with the Dutch team, the winger is departing the club this summer. Lozano has managed to score six goals and add three assists during the current campaign.

San Diego targeting Hirving Lozano makes sense for many reasons

While making a name for himself in Europe, Lozano initially made his bones in his native country with Pachuca. After helping the club win the Liga MX Clausura and CONCACAF Champions League, the forward then moved on to his first stint with PSV.

San Diego’s move to target Lozano certainly makes sense for multiple reasons. First of all, the winger is a talented player that should flourish in MLS. He has racked up 30 direct goal involvement in 70 total matches with his national team. Lozano is also a serial winner and has guided all three of his clubs to significant trophies.

Along with his talent on the pitch, the forward will also bring a top Mexican connection to his new team. Downtown San Diego is just 17 miles from the Mexican border. Signing an international star such as Lozano benefits the club in fan interest, both at the arena and on TV.

San Diego FC recently strengthened its relationship with Mexico due to the club’s decision to build its headquarters close to its neighbors to the south. Current FIFA rules say that if a club’s headquarters are within 31 miles of a country’s border, the team can then recruit 31 miles into the other nation. San Diego FC’s facilities are just less than 30 miles from Mexico. This means that the new MLS team can potentially recruit in Tijuana and the city’s neighboring areas.

New MLS club only has three players on the current roster

The pending deal for Lozano adds a significant piece to San Diego’s squad. Team officials have only made three official signings so far. United States U17 goalkeeper Duran Ferree is currently on loan at USL Championship side Orange County SC. Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov and forward Marcus Ingvarsten are both Denmark internationals and play for Nordsjælland. The Danish club shares ownership with San Diego FC.

MLS officials awarded the Californian city as their newest expansion club back in 2023. The new team’s ownership group paid a massive $500 million expansion fee to join the North American league. San Diego will soon amp up their roster moves, including hiring a new head coach, as the 2025 season quickly approaches.

PHOTOS: IMAGO