Premier League’s super-sub Jhon Durán extended his contract with Aston Villa until 2030. The Colombian joined Unai Emery’s side from MLS outfit Chicago Fire in January 2023. It’s a welcome change of tone for Villa as he was desperate to join West Ham United in the summer.

Damian Vidagany, director of football operations at Aston Villa, said “no fewer than 40 clubs” enquired about the player after the end of the transfer window. If anything, there would be more interest in the striker after how he started the new campaign.

Vidagany and the managing director Monchi conceded that Durán was interested in leaving the club last summer. After coming close to signing him, the Hammers get their hands on German international Niclas Füllkrug. But that transfer didn’t go according to the plan.

Jhon Durán has made a case as a starter for Aston Villa

So far this season, Durán showcased all the best traits you expect from top forwards. He had the anticipation and technical brilliance to lob the legendary Manuel Neuer in Villa’s historic win over Bayern Munich.

Against Everton, he blasted home with a ferocious shot from 30 yards for another match-winning goal. He’s also a good header of the ball as seen from a pinpoint strike at Leicester.

But there is a similar pattern in all of these goals. He’s yet to start a league or European game this season. Except for his strike in the EFL Cup against League One club Wycombe Wanderers, they all came with him coming off the bench.

Including four this season, Durán already scored nine goals in only 772 Premier League minutes. And Villa failed to win any of the three games he started in which he only scored once. He only played the first half in the 1-1 draw against West Ham before getting similar opportunities in the 4-1 and 5-0 defeats at Manchester City and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Emery kept Ollie Watkins when he brought on Durán against Manchester United, and we could see it from the start soon. The only time the duo shared the pitch for more than 45 minutes, Villa lost heavily at Selhurst Park. After all, the new contract signified Durán’s importance to the Birmingham side.

However, it’s now time for the season’s second international break. After his decent performance in Colombia’s sensational win over Argentina, Durán will hopefully start more games for Los Cafeteros.

Past experience with the Chicago Fire

Aston Villa will certainly raise the asking price for their sought-after striker after the new deal. Including Chelsea, we could expect a host of clubs to enter a bidding war to secure the signing of the 20-year-old.

That is a testament to Durán’s rapid progress. Back in 2021, Chicago Fire’s technical director Sebastian Palzer was awestruck by him while scouting another player from Envigado.

Chicago Fire eventually paid under $2 million to sign the then-17-year-old. He only stayed a season at MLS where he finished as the club’s top scorer ahead of the designated player Xherdan Shaqiri.

Although Chicago Fire ended up selling him for a club-record fee, Villa could soon expect offers in the regions of $100 million.

