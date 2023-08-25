Love I Biancorossi? The World Soccer Talk Monza TV schedule has each match for the northern-Italy side.

In a city known more for auto racing, Monza finally reached the top tier of Italian football in 2022.

Monza TV schedule and streaming links

Saturday, August 26 12:30 PM ET Monza vs. Empoli ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Saturday, September 02 02:45 PM ET Atalanta vs. Monza ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+



Founded: 1912

Stadium: Stadio Brianteo

Manager: Raffaele Palladino

Italian top-flight / cup titles: 0 / 0

Lower division titles: 6 (5 Serie C, 1 Serie D)

Where can I watch the Monza match?

Serie A and Coppa Italia games can be found on Paramount+. Occasionally big matchups will be moved to CBS Sports Network on traditional TV, but these are unlikely to feature Monza.

In Monza surprise and qualify for UEFA Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League, those games are on Paramount+ as well.

Spanish telecasts of UEFA matches are on Univision, TUDN, and/or UniMás. Streaming in Spanish features on ViX.

Watch Monza on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Monza History

Associazione Calcio Monza dates back to 1912 in its original form – Monza Foot-Ball Club. It was actually a merger between two previous clubs.

The modern name of AC Monza first appeared in 1913, after another merger.

The club played in an early version of the top tier of Italian football in 1920 – but by 1922 a restructuring of the league system had them in the second division.

In 1933 the red and white colors of the club, which earned them the “White and Reds” nickname, were adopted. It would not be until 1951 that Monza earned promotion to the modern Serie B, the second tier.

In 1955, Monza played Verona in the first ever televised match in Italy. Over the next few decades, the team would flirt with Serie A, but never quite make it over the hump. 1977, 1978, 1979 and 1980, they missed out in the final days of each season.

Since then, it was a back-and-forth between the second and third divisions. Serious financial issues plagued the club in the 2000s, causing bankruptcy on multiple occasions, and a re-start from Serie D in 2015.

Since then, it’s been a remarkable upturn in fortunes. Three promotions in six seasons have seen Monza shoot up the pyramid, reaching Serie A for the first time in 2022.

They would go on to finish in 11th place on 52 points – the second-highest point total ever for a newly-promoted Serie A club, and the most of any newly-promoted club in a top European league that year. Before this promotion, Monza held the record for most Serie B seasons without ever having made it to Serie A.

Stadio Brianteo is Monza’s home ground, holding nearly 17,000 fans. It was built in 1988.

Don’t miss a Monza game

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).