New rumors out of Spain suggest that Real Madrid is contemplating a shocking summer deal for a promising Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

During Erik ten Hag’s tenure as Red Devils coach, the team has regressed. Manchester United’s best chance of making next season’s enlarged Champions League is if they finish in sixth place in the Premier League. Nonetheless, it would take a miracle for them to finish in fifth place this season.

The Dutchman’s tactics have come under scrutiny after his team wasted opportunity after opportunity in their last few games. While the season hasn’t been without its share of low points, a few bright spots have emerged, nevertheless.

The rise of Kobbie Mainoo, an 18-year-old midfielder, has been a shining light this season. Many top European clubs have taken notice of the midfielder after his breakout season in the Premier League.

Talent emerges as top target for Real Madrid

Among his colleagues, Mainoo stood out after scoring twice this season in Sunday’s thrilling 2-2 tie with Liverpool. The 18-year-old curled an exquisite attempt into the top corner for a fantastic goal that gave his team the lead.

The rise of Mainoo is without a doubt Ten Hag and United’s greatest asset this season. With two games for England in March, Mainoo proved he belonged in the international arena and earned a spot in Gareth Southgate’s team.

For the foreseeable future, Mainoo will likely serve as Manchester United’s midfield rock. His present contract is valid until 2027, although negotiations for a new one are well underway, as per reports.

But Juni Calafat, top scout for Real Madrid, has reportedly taken a liking to the youngster. According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are intent on signing him and are closely monitoring his current performance. Carlo Ancelotti’s staff has taken note of the midfielder’s performance, and he “could be tempted” to join their squad.

How Kobbie Mainoo could help Real Madrid in future

In particular, Real Madrid is going through a period of change as they prepare to lose two legendary players, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos. To replace these veterans, the club has players like Valverde, Bellingham, Camavinga, and Tchouameni.

However, rumor has it that the team is hoping to bring in a young midfielder during the next transfer window. So, Mainoo’s incredible ascent to Manchester United’s first squad has been the center of attention for Los Blancos.

Florentino Perez, president of the club, allegedly finds the idea of signing the potential young player “very interesting.” Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Red Devils are set on constructing a new-look squad around the Englishman. Therefore, they are unlikely to entertain any bids for him, at least this summer.

Real Madrid’s current efforts to sign him are so likely to be fruitless. Nonetheless, the Spanish powerhouse will certainly maintain an interest in the plater down the road.

Several top teams on the continent have taken notice of Mainoo after his stellar exploits, which have boosted Manchester United’s chances of going further up the rankings.

