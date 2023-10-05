Euro 2028 is going to the UK and Ireland. Turkey had previously been a direct rival to the nations as hosts of the tournament. Nevertheless, UEFA revealed on Wednesday that Turkey has since backed out. This leaves the UK and Ireland bid as the only contender for Euro 2028.

Turkey has withdrawn from the bidding process for the 2028 Euros but will join forces with Italy to potentially host the 2032 tournament. Much like the 2028 competition, Italy and Turkey’s bid for the following tournament is also unopposed.

UEFA reveals Turkey’s intention to switch plans

“Further to the announcement on July 28th, which revealed the desire of the Italian and Turkish FAs to submit a joint bid to stage UEFA Euro 2032, the UEFA administration has today written to both associations to confirm that their joint bid has been duly received and will go forward for assessment and consideration by the UEFA Executive Committee,” stated the governing body of the sport in Europe.

“As indicated by the FA of Turkey with its submission of the request for a joint bid, their bid to stage UEFA Euro 2028 is consequently withdrawn.”

Euro 2028 qualification still unclear for UK and Ireland teams

While the UK and Ireland now have a clear path to host the 2028 Euros there are still some problems. England, Scotland, Wales, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are all named as hosts in the tournament. However, UEFA will most likely not award five automatic places in the competition.

Only two countries will receive automatic qualifying spots in the tournament. This poses a problem about which teams will get to skip to the qualifying process. All five nations could attempt to qualify on their own. Then, up to two of the failed teams would receive the two automatic places in the tournament. UEFA does not favor this idea.

An official reveal of hosts by UEFA for both the 2028 and 2032 is Tuesday, Oct. 10.

PHOTO: IMAGO / poolfoto