The chairman of the Premier League’s Tottenham, Daniel Levy, has said that he is willing to listen to takeover offers for the sale of the club.

Just a few months ago, billionaire Joe Lewis gave control of the team to a family trust. The ENIC Sports Group owns Tottenham Hotspur. Levy owns 29.9 percent of the entity, and the Lewis Family Trust owns the remaining 70 percent.

Spurs fans have been critical of the ENIC administration on multiple occasions. The team has won just one trophy, the League Cup in 2008, since the takeover in 2001.

Then, the opening of the club’s new 62,850-seat stadium in 2019 has sparked more takeover speculation around the club. It has even been claimed that Levy met with Qatar Sports Investments chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi earlier this year to explore QSI acquiring a minority share. QSI currently owns Paris Saint-Germain, and a minority stake in SC Braga.

How much would Tottenham be worth in a sale?

Business journal Deloitte has placed Tottenham’s current market worth at roughly $3.8 billion. That would rank them in the top 10 of the world’s most valuable soccer teams.

Levy has denied that he wants to offload Spurs. But he has said that he would do what is ‘right’ for the club if a sufficient offer was made for the Premier League side. On Wednesday, Levy acknowledged to Bloomberg that the club’s shareholders would be willing to sell the club if a “serious proposition” were presented.

What did Daniel Levy say?

“I’ve got no real interest to leave Tottenham, but I have a duty to consider anything that anyone may want to propose. It’s not about me, it’s about what’s right for the club. We have 30,000 shareholders who own approximately 13.5 per cent. We run this club as if it is a public company.

“If anyone wants to make serious propositions to the board of Tottenham, we will consider it along with our advisors. And if we felt it was in the interests of the club, we would be open to anything.”

Photo: Imago