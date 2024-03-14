Since the beginning of 2024, Financial Fair Play (FFP)and the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have been the governing framework for English soccer. The soccer world is abuzz with the latest developments surrounding the charges against Everton and Nottingham Forest for rule violations.

As a result of the revelation, Chelsea has been under intense scrutiny. Since Todd Boehly arrived at Stamford Bridge, the club has spent nearly $1.3 billion.

Rumor has it that the Blues will be having a massive summer sale to meet the requirements of the PSR. They might now get about $383 million by selling ten players. This comes from The Daily Mail, which specifies how Chelsea plans to amass such a substantial sum.

Todd Boehly looks to turn a profit in the summer

In their inaugural year under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital’s ownership, the club revealed a pre-tax deficit of $115m. Chelsea FC Holdings Limited reported a loss for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023.

They lost $155m the previous year, which the club said was down to penalties levied on ex-owner, Roman Abramovich. New financial data raises doubts about Chelsea’s ability to meet PSR requirements, capping losses at $134 million.

During his four transfer windows at Stamford Bridge, Todd Boehly has cast profit aside. However, he has to get the finances in order before he goes on another spending binge.

In order to meet the financial requirements, they have listed many current players and the possible transfer prices for them in the summer. The list reportedly includes Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Romelu Lukaku, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, and Hakim Ziyech.

His meeting with Michael Emenalo, on his recent visit to Riyadh was, therefore, expected. Emenalo is the current director of the Saudi Pro League and a former executive of Chelsea.

Who could Chelsea sell this summer?

Despite Chelsea’s high regard for Conor Gallagher, the player’s academy status makes him a prospective sale candidate who may get them $63 million. Similarly, Chelsea might save money if Raheem Sterling, their highest-paid player, leaves.

Even though he had already set a club record value, Romelu Lukaku may still go with a rumored release clause of $47 million. Meanwhile, Kepa Arrizabalaga, on loan at Real Madrid, presents a challenge due to his bench role and high initial cost.

The English side could also offload young talents like Ian Maatsen and Lewis Hall, both with release clauses, for significant profits. Then, there are also Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah, who despite their potential, may be sold due to limited game time. Marc Cucurella’s uncertain future suggests a significant loss on his previous transfer fee. Finally, Hakim Ziyech, despite his struggles and injury-plagued loan spell, may be sold at a reduced price.

The potential sales of these players underscore Chelsea’s efforts to balance its financial books while addressing PSR regulations. However, the club faces complexities in negotiations, contract situations, and potential losses on previous investments.

