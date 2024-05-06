Chelsea boss Emma Hayes made previous comments that conceded the Women’s Super League title to Manchester City. At the time, Chelsea sat six points behind Manchester City with three matches remaining. City only had two, but the league title was in the Sky Blues’ hands.

“I have amazing memories of this football club and we won a lot of things and I’d love to bring titles again to Chelsea,” stated Hayes. “But that’s not going to be this year I’m afraid. My job now is to prepare the team for the last few games to continue to compete and enjoy.”

That prospect of using the last few games as the Chelsea manager for sentimentality is out the door. Manchester City shockingly dropped points against Arsenal at home. The Gunners scored two goals in the dying minutes to overturn a one-goal lead. In doing so, Arsenal put Chelsea back in the controlling position to win yet another Women’s Super League. Still having a game in hand on Manchester City, Chelsea can rise to the top of the WSL table with a midweek win.

Following Chelsea’s 8-0 win over Bristol City, Chelsea retook the lead in the goal differential department in the WSL. Therefore, if Chelsea wins its midweek game, it will take the lead in the table. Speaking to Chelsea fans after the win, Hayes said the season is not over, despite her earlier concession.

“Let me be clear, it’s not f****** over,” Hayes told fans at Kingsmeadow on Sunday. “There’s no time for sentimentality, all work drinks are canceled. There’s a title to be won.” It was Hayes’ last game as the manager of the Chelsea women’s side before departing for the USWNT post.

Emma Hayes commits to winning Chelsea another title in last season

Emma Hayes and Chelsea do not have a simple final two games of the WSL season. On Wednesday, Chelsea travels to Tottenham to play its make-up game before the final day of the season. Spurs, a mid-table team in the Women’s Super League, only lost to Chelsea by a single goal earlier in the campaign when the two played at Stamford Bridge.

However, the more challenging of the two games comes in the final matchday. Chelsea travels to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, the club currently sits in fifth in the Super League. It has not been a great season for Manchester United. Yet, the two have already played twice this season. Chelsea came out on top at home in league play. Manchester United, though, defeated the Blues in the FA Cup semifinal, part of the reason Chelsea is yet to win a trophy this season.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

The last time Chelsea did not win a trophy in a season was the 2018/19 season. Similar to the 2023/24 campaign, Chelsea reached the semifinals of the FA Cup, UEFA Women’s Champions League and Women’s League Cup. However, Chelsea came up short in each of those competitions. If Emma Hayes is to prevent that from happening, the title charge starts on Wednesday, May 8. Coverage of the game against Tottenham is available for American audiences on Paramount+. If Chelsea wins that game, it goes level on points with City with a superior goal differential. In other words, it comes down to the last day of the season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO