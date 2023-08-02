Former Brazil head coach, Tite has reportedly agreed to be the next coach of Orlando City in MLS.

Fans and devotees of the beautiful game in the United States would be anticipating great things with Tite being in discussions to join Orlando City. After all, his time as a manager featured stops at major clubs in Brazilian soccer. Recently, he managed Brazil in the FIFA World Cup. He helped the five-time World Cup winners to the 2019 Copa America. However, his two World Cup experiences failed to progress beyond the quarterfinals. Now, the experienced manager is free to pursue new opportunities and challenges in the United States.

TV Band, a Brazilian television station, reported about Orlando’s desire to hire Tite. In the next few days, the Florida club hopes to finalize a contract with the 62-year-old coach, who would be a great addition to their coaching team.

Tite could soon lead Orlando City

The prospect of Tite coaching in Major League Soccer (MLS) is exciting. It allows the coach to work in one of the world’s most promising and rising soccer leagues. The American league has been successful in acquiring top-tier football players. For example, Lionel Messi has brought new life to the league in the 2023 campaign. The addition of Tite only elevates the profile further.

Corinthians encouraged the 62-year-old to remain in Brazil. Tite has a superb history with the Brazilian club. Yet, the coach ultimately decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere. After the World Cup in Qatar, Tite has links with several clubs from across the globe. Glamengo, Wolves, Al-Hilal, Fenerbahce and Olympiacos were just a few. Negotiations failed to meaningfully progress.

In an exclusive interview with the English press this month, the coach said he was ready to return to the pitch. He said he was looking for “a new challenge”.

Orlando is no strangers to Brazilians in squad

The Orlando City team, one of the main rivals of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, has Brazilians like Felipe Martins, Junior Urso, Rafael Santos and Antonio Carlos in the squad. The two Florida teams face each other this Wednesday for the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.

