The Orlando Police Department says that after an altercation at an Orlando nightclub, an Orlando City player and his wife were taken into custody.

Tatiana Stajduhar and Mason Stajduhar, both 26, were the focus of an incident at Tier Nightclub in Orlando. A scrap broke out between the pair and security personnel at the venue. Mason tried to re-enter the nightclub while aggressively defying security.

Staff said that the Stajduhars shouted obscenities at the door attendants and were generally rude to the employees. “They looked like they were intoxicated,” the bouncer said.

The club manager also stated that the couple were rude and made a mess at the entrance. Afterward, Tier Nightclub bouncers took Mason Stajduhar into custody. When the Orlando police officers reached the location, they cuffed him. Meanwhile, he said he was trying to get back in after the bouncers at Tier had assaulted his wife.

Mason Stajduhar acknowledged going against the security officials was his error, the police confirmed. However, he justified it by defending his partner.

What led to arrest of Orlando City goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar?

“While on the ground, Mason had stated that the bouncers of Tier nightclub had hit his wife which is why he had pushed past the officers and tried to reenter the club. Mason had admitted his fault in resisting the security officers and only wanted to make sure his wife was okay,” it states further.

It also said Tatiana screamed obscenities at the police as they arrested her husband. She reportedly reached for his hand and shoved an officer aside. According to the complaint, she also blasted an officer with expletives and aggressively fought against her arrest.

As a result of her own activities, police arrested Tatiana Stajduhar. She resisted arrest the whole time. Officers transported Mason and Tatiana Stajduhar to the Orange County Booking and Release Center after their arrest.

Do they face charges?

The arrest document states that Tatiana Stajduhar will not face charges of resisting an officer with violence or assault on a law enforcement officer. Both of them, nevertheless, might face disorderly conduct charges for breaking the law.

“Tatiana and Mason had disrupted the normal flow of business of Tier Nightclub by their actions with the nightclub staff and officers, which ensued into a fight as they were both combative with the nightclub staff,” the affidavit adds.

An Orlando City representative informed FOX 35 regarding the goalkeeper’s detention. “The Club is aware that goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar was arrested early Sunday morning. We are currently gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Stajduhar became a 2016 Homegrown player for Orlando City Soccer Club. He made his most recent bench appearance last Saturday at Inter&Co Stadium, as the club lost 2-1 to Toronto.

