Lionel Messi will get his first taste of the Florida derby when Inter Miami takes on Orlando City in the Leagues Cup round of 32 on Wednesday. Two wins in two Messi appearances sent Inter Miami through as group winners. Orlando City, on the other hand, also won its group. A pair of tight games yielded a stoppage-time winner against Santos Laguna and a penalty shootout triumph over the Houston Dynamo.

Now, this young rivalry enters a new chapter. Orlando City travels to DRV PNK Stadium to face the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and possibly Jordi Alba. It is the first game in the round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup, and it is the most-anticipated of the 16 fixtures.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Coverage Plans

Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT – Wednesday, Aug. 2

Watch now (in USA): Live on MLS Season Pass.

Commentators: Jake Zivin and Taylor Twellman (English), Sammy Sadovnik, Miguel Gallardo and Diego Valeri (Spanish)

US TV: Match is available exclusively on MLS Season Pass.

Both the English- and Spanish-language coverage of the Leagues Cup announced their studio coverage for the game, too. For MLS Season Pass’ English-language coverage, Kaylyn Kyle, Maurice Edu and Taylor Twellman get the game set. Then, for Spanish-language audiences, Tony Cherchi, Diego Valeri, Miguel Gallardo and Pavel Pardo have coverage.

MLS Season Pass is pulling out all the stops for Inter Miami games, including this one. There are dedicated sideline reporters for both English- and Spanish-language coverage, which are Katie Witham and Antonella González. Moreover, there are more cameras to give fans all the looks at Lionel Messi and company.

Steadicam, four super slow-motion cameras, Skycam and drone coverage are all a part of the MLS Season Pass coverage.

Another star to make Miami debut

The Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul featured the first appearances of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. In the club’s next contest, each made their first start. On Wednesday, Jordi Alba may make his debut with the club.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire