The time spent in France and Scotland by Timothy Weah has not been without its share of difficulties.

The USMNT striker is now prepared to take on the challenge of Serie A despite the possibility of a difficult transition period. Weah took the next step in his developing European career this summer, signing a long-term contract with Juventus after previously playing for Lille in Ligue 1.

The 23-year-old has had several offers from teams in England, Spain, and internationally during the previous two seasons. However, after rumors started to circulate that Juventus were interested in signing Weah, the American striker quickly agreed to the transfer.

Why did Weah Juventus move happen?

“I am very happy to be here at Juve. It is a blessing for me and my family. Thank you all for this opportunity, I am very honored to be Bianconero. I know that Serie A is one of the most amazing leagues if not the best in the world. There are teams like Napoli and Milan, I know that the competition and the level are very high. I’m ready to learn”, he said at his presentation.

The striker said that when news broke that the Biancomeri were interested in him, he didn’t have to think twice.

“Choosing Juve was easy. When I learned that they were interested in me, I really wanted to come here to write my own story. I knew this was going to be a big challenge, but as a professional, I want to work, learn, listen to everyone and push myself to my limits. I’m ready, my first days here were fantastic, I was welcomed wonderfully by the club.

“My dad has always supported me and has always been a Juventus fan, it was a coincidence.”

On being used as a wingback under Allegri

Having just been converted to the wingback position, he also offered his thoughts on how he may help coach Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

“Getting here that was already my thought. It’s a challenge, as a professional I have to listen to the coach and the other players. I’ll push myself beyond my limits, when they tell me I’m ready I’ll be ready to go.

“Last season I played as a winger and it comes very naturally to me, so I concentrated on this, trying to adapt to the defensive aspect as well. I’ll play where it’s needed. I listen a lot to the coach’s advice. He’s a great person as well as a great coach. I’m sure I’ll be able to improve my game with him. He is very attentive to all the details, he told me to learn a lot from my teammates, to have fun and be ready to improve.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto