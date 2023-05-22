After a pair of dramatic semifinal second legs at the weekend, Tigres and Chivas de Guadalajara meet in the Liga MX final. Both clubs used second-half goals to reach the final of the Clausura phase of Liga MX. The final, a two-legged tie of its own, is on May 25 and 28.

These are two of the most successful teams when it comes to winning leagues in Liga MX. With a win, Chivas would tie Club América for the most league titles in the history of the Mexican top flight with 13. Tigres UANL, on the other hand, would tie León for the fifth-most Liga MX titles in history with eight if it can win over two legs.

The Liga MX TV schedule will have the timings and locations to watch these games in the United States. Tigres hosts the first leg before Chivas hosts the second. If the two legs of the final are anything like the semifinal, it will be a dramatic watch.

How Tigres and Chivas reached the Liga MX final

Tigres knocks off regular season champions

Tigres faced Monterrey in the semifinals, which was by far the best team in the Clausura phase’s regular season. In fact, Monterrey had 13 wins in 17 games in the regular season. However, it could not find a win against Tigres UANL in either of the semifinal games.

In the first leg at the Estadio Universitario, Sebastian Cordova found a second-half equalizer to send it to Monterrey level. In the 75th minute of that second-leg battle, Monterrey thought it found a lead. However, VAR showed the ball hit Monterrey’s Luis Romo on the hand during a corner. No more than two minutes after that decision, Sebastian Cordova was the man for Tigres again. He provided a lead that Rayados could not match.

Chivas completes the second-half comeback

On the other side of the bracket, Chivas de Guadalajara and Club America played out major drama. Despite América winning at Chivas in the first leg, 1-0, Chivas shocked the Estadio Azteca. Ronaldo Cisneros leveled the tie in the 19th minute. However, América restored its advantage in the 57th minute.

Then, Chivas scored a pair of goals in a 12-minute span to stun the hosts. The first was a sensational strike from Alan Mozo on a set piece.

Jesús Orozco delivered the winner in the 88th minute on a header to give Chivas the win on aggregate.

The win sends Chivas to its first Liga MX final since winning the Clausura phase in 2017. The team Chivas defeated in that Liga MX Final was none other than Tigres UANL.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Agencia MexSport