Numerous acts of vandalism have resulted in over six figures in damage to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

During the weeklong break for international competition, a group of vandals attacked Spurs‘ north London stadium, causing damage to the stadium and its surrounding area.

This event occurred on Monday, October 9, the day after the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills.

Even though one individual has been detained, whether or not this will affect this weekend’s NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans is still up in the air. Tottenham are believed to have many Jewish fans, but the club and police said they have found no evidence that the event was related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

What did Tottenham say?

Despite the arrest being verified, concerns that it was motivated by anti-Semitism were allayed by Tottenham.

“We can confirm that an individual was arrested for criminal damage following an incident that took place on Monday night. There is no indication that this incident is linked to anti-semitism”, they said in a statement.

The defendant was also allegedly found in possession of Class B substances, according to the Metropolitan Police. Spurs have reportedly said that the repair bill would be in over $121,000, as reported by the Daily Mail.

How significant is Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

One of the best stadiums in the world, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosts many major sporting events. Spurs have only been playing at their new $1.4 billion stadium, which was constructed over the old White Hart Lane, for four years.

Besides soccer games, the multi-purpose stadium, which can accommodate up to 63,000 people, has hosted everything from music concerts to NFL London games. When it comes to club stadiums, it is second only to Old Trafford in England and the biggest in London.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s next home Premier League game is on October 23rd against London rivals Fulham.

