London’s Wembley Stadium has hosted the first NFL regular season game played outside the United States. However, it is not the NFL’s permanent home in the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, the NFL made the announcement that Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will serve as the league’s UK headquarters going forward. Spurs’ ground will host a minimum of two regular season games each year until 2029, The Athletic claims.

The stadium recently underwent renovations that included the installation of two turf fields, one each for soccer and football. It has hosted games featuring 12 of the NFL’s 32 teams to this day. There are two matches on the schedule for this season. On Oct. 8, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Buffalo Bills. Then, the following week, the Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans.

NFL commissioner comments on Tottenham stadium and partnership

In a statement released on Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated: “We are excited to extend our partnership with Tottenham Hotspur through the 2029-2030 season and look forward to hosting future NFL games in the world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the Official Home of the NFL in the UK.

“Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the League. Our commitment to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will allow us to continue to bring extraordinary NFL experiences to fans in London while creating a positive social and economic impact on the local community.”

Meanwhile, Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy stated the team’s cooperation with the NFL was crucial to the team’s goal of making the stadium a “sports and entertainment destination” in London.

NFL helped in new stadium construction

During the 2007 season, NFL games were first played in London. There is still no definitive answer to the larger issue of when, if ever, one or two clubs will relocate to London.

The NFL put in around $12.4 million toward the initial construction of the 62,850-capacity stadium. In addition to the leasing fee, Tottenham receives revenue from concessions, merchandising, and ticket sales for each game. Having NFL games there would also boost the potential sale price of the stadium’s naming rights.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus